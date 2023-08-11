Old and new bartenders are enjoying the Sturgis Rally just as much as the visitors

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Not only does the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally bring in thousands of bikers and bike enthusiasts from around the country, it also attracts bartenders from coast to coast. Some bartenders are vets, serving up drinks in Sturgis for years, while others are rookies, here for the first time.

Here’s a sampling of why they are here.

”It’s my first time rallying. It’s my first year. I love the experience, it’s a good time. I love meeting all the great people,” said Alexis Lee, bartender at Iron Horse Saloon.

“The atmosphere, its great. The people are amazing, I love my rally family, I love to ride. Plus, the views are out of this world,” said Loud American bartender, Chad Joyce.

“I’m working the rally because I love motorcycles. I’ve come here for three years now, and I don’t want to miss a year,” Cassey Weinhold, One Eyed Jacks Bartender, said.

