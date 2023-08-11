Businesses are booming during the Sturgis rally

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As traffic continues to flow through the rally, local businesses in the surrounding areas are hoping for a surge in activity.

As Sturgis takes the spotlight this week with the motorcycle rally, it is more than just an event. For some, it’s a vacation, while for others, it’s a cherished tradition. With an increase in visitors coming to the Black Hills, there could be a positive impact on businesses in the surrounding areas.

“It’s been good, it’s been good. Rallygoers are looking for exactly what we want; their looking for something unique, you know we’re not the t-shirt shop across the street we are a boutique; we help you out with everything that you do and everything you want we help you with that purchase to have a great shopping experience,” said the Pink Door Boutique general manager Matthew Murraine.

According to Murraine, there were pre-rally hurdles involving supply chain issues.

“Oh yeah yeah, we’re supposed to have some stuff in here July, you know I mean, it just didn’t get here, and it won’t start to arrive until the end of August,” said Murraine.

According to South Dakota’s Department of Tourism, the Sturgis Rally generates an estimated $800 million every year.

“Everything’s been going really well for us, most of our customer base is local since we are open year-round and so it has a little bit of the older customer base, but we also get a lot of outside-of-state people that come here; they see youtube videos and just see that we sample our jerky. And so it brings in a lot of different types of folks,” said Alex Cotrill from the Beef Jerky Experience.

There’s a sense of contentment as employees anticipate meeting their economic goals.

