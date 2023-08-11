Bump, set, spike ‘Sands of Valor’ volleyball tournament

SDANG, Sands of Valor Volleyball Tournament.
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dive right into the volleyball courts at Founders Park for the Sands of Valor Volleyball Tournament. The first-ever South Dakota Army National Guard (SDANG)-sponsored tournament is on August 20. Anyone can enter the tournament, which SDANG says is the perfect time to learn more about serving South Dakota and our country.

Follow this link to sign up for the ‘Sands of Valor’ Volleyball tournament. Grab 8 friends, 6 on the court, and 2 alternatives, and compete for prizes.

For more information, check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory with Staff Sergeant Gabriella Sprague and Staff Sergeant Cheyenne Royer.

