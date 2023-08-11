Bubble bath! Bear frolics delightfully in suds

A bear takes time to play in suds left behind. (Source: CNN, ROCK 'N LEARN, YOUTUBE, ZOO KNOXVILLE, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, PROCTOR & GAMBLE, @BEARCONSERVE, TWITTER, DENVER ZOO, FACEBOOK, OREGON ZOO, HEYDEY FILMS, STUDIO CANAL, TF1 FILMS PRODUCTION, PDC BRANDS, Rock 'N Learn/Youtube, Zoo Knoxville/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX, @BearConserve/Twitter, Denver Zoo/Facebook, Heydey Films/Studio Canal/TF1 Films Production, PDC Brands)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Bears need to stay cool in the summer and clean -- so, how about kill two birds with one stone.

A 450-pound black bear delighted visitors at a Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee by frolicking in bubbles left behind after staff members cleaned the pond in his area with Dawn dishwashing liquid.

Dawn has been used for decades to clean creatures caught in oil spills.

When keepers finished cleaning the bear pond, the diluted Dawn left a sudsy bath behind for Finn the bear.

Zoo Knoxville ensures its vets clear all products used for cleaning, and there’s no risk for its animals.

“No more than your kids in a bathtub full of bubble bath,” explained Phil Colclough, director of animal care.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

