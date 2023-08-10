Tattoos transform lives: Indiana-based artist’s non-profit brings healing and connection through body art

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - For some people, tattoos can give them a sense of belonging while also giving them an outlet to express who they are as individuals. Apart from identity motivations, tattoos can be perceived as a way to use one’s own body as a work of art.

An Indiana tattoo artist who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, tattooing not only saved his life but also inspired him to do more with the craft.

“My back tattoo represents my biggest struggle in life; it’s trying to make choices based on logic versus emotion,” explained Tattoos Saved My Life founder Joshua Short.

For Short, the back to the front of his body, the art permanently tattooed on it is a reminder of the journey life has taken him on.

“After my biggest loss, my kids moved across the country. After that happened, I started thinking about not so much trying to sit back and focus on what I did wrong but on how I can help other people get through how I am feeling right now,” explained Short.

Using those feelings to create a unique non-profit organization for individuals who need someone to reach out to through the art of tattoos.

“We want to let people know that there is an outlet and ultimately provide a platform for people to share their stories and help just bring people up and let them know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Short.

That hope could come in the form of a simple conversation between them and the artist.

“Sometimes people are just going through a hard time, and they just want to come in and they want to feel the tattoo; they want to talk, and we give them outlets on ways they can find help and things like that,” explained Short.

For Short, promoting the central message of “Tattoos Saved My Life” is a key goal, as anyone could need someone to reach out to.

“At the end of the day, whether you’re tattooing or getting tattooed, I really just want to promote the message that we’re really here to promote positivity and really change people’s lives in a good way,” said Short.

If you are interested in learning more about Short and his non-profit organization located in Brownsburg, Indiana you can head to the Tattoos Saved My Life website.

