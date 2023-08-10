Sunny Friday with temperatures near average

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight with lows falling into the 50s and 60s. Expect Sunny skies Friday with highs climbing into the 70s in the Black Hills and 80s for everyone else.

The weekend will start off warm with highs in the 80s to low 90s across the region. The morning will be sunny, but a few clouds develop through the afternoon. A couple stray showers or storms will be possible. A front will pass through Saturday night bringing plenty of clouds to the area after midnight. This will cool us off Sunday as high temperatures will be in the 70s for much of the area under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds Saturday night will be important for those who want to see the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. As of now, viewing conditions look to be fair. We may have to battle clouds, but thankfully everything else is playing in our favor. The moon will be only 10% illuminated, which will keep skies very dark. 50 to 75 meteors are expected per hour with up to 100 in perfect conditions.

While Sunday is cooler, the warm weather does not stay away long. Monday will have highs climb back into the 80s for many with sunny skies. Tuesday could have a mix of 80s and 90s! Temperatures will likely remain in the 80s for much of next week with mostly sunny skies.

