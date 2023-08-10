Partly cloudy and warm today with isolated thunderstorms possible.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies can be expected today. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours, but the activity will be isolated. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the Black Hills and 80s on the Wyoming and South Dakota plains. One or two thunderstorms are also possible this evening.

Sunshine is back Friday with highs staying in the 80s for many. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s on Saturday, dropping into the 70s Sunday. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out Saturday night and Sunday morning, but most of us will remain dry.

Monday will be back into the 80s, while Tuesday could flirt with 90°! Temperatures remain in the 80s much of next week with some 70s possible closer to the following weekend. Very little if any rainfall is expected next week.

