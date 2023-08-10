Never too late to learn how to ride

65-year-old woman rides on her own for the first time.
65-year-old woman rides on her own for the first time.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Greta Goede
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are some things better learned while you are young.

Having said that, it’s never too late to learn how to ride a motorcycle as one rallygoer has proven.

Patti Thorton is a Sturgis Rally veteran. But her two decades of Rally experience has always been on the back of the bike.

Not this year. For the first time, Thornton rolled into the Rally on her own bike.

“I just started riding last year, I’m 65 years old so if I can do it anyone can do it,” Thorton said. “We’ve been coming here since 2003 and we’ve always come on a big bike but this year I’m riding solo.”

Thorton’s new bike is complete with a picnic basket on the back and a matching jacket she wears while cruising around the Black Hills.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Yellow Freight Lines lays off more than 30,000 people across the country.
Freight truck drivers in the state laid off without explanation
Rally goers are walking down main street
The Sturgis rally attendance spikes are noticeable during anniversary years
KTTC
Man arrested for terrorist threats on his way to Sturgis
Warm
Sunny and staying warm Friday