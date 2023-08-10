Country rockstar Frank Fletcher is rollin’ through the Black Hills for rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - He hails from South Alabama, Frank Fletcher, is a talented country rock star who is heating up the charts with his latest single, “Rollin”, that just dropped June 23.

Fletcher, who grew up in a small town, credits “turning wrenches in his granddaddy’s car garage” as an influence on his upbringing and lives on as part of his heartwarming inspiration. Fletcher says he grew up in a town “where neighbors were friends, there is a church on every corner, dirt roads meant freedom, tractors were sexy, and grandpa’s old truck meant everything.”

Fletcher says he loves to perform live and draws inspiration from the energy he receives when he performs. He reminisces about when he was a youngster performing live in clubs and how his music has been shaped by those experiences. He loves to spread a positive message and believes music has the power to unite.

Fletcher is in such demand that he has already been double-booked for performances in South Dakota, in particular for the Sturgis Biker Rally this week and next week in Deadwood. The list of club performances continues for the remainder of the year, Fletcher says he’s already reached 230 performances for 2023 and the year is not even over yet. To catch the country crooner, he will be at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon for the remainder of the week. Fletcher will be performing in Deadwood starting next week beginning, Tuesday, August 15 at Saloon No. 10.

Click on the link to see the list of his performances and his tour schedule.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.