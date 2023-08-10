Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops withi Cherry Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This recipe comes from the South Dakota Pork Producers Council. It is easy to make, and really brings some elegant and delicious flavors to your dinner table.

First, season 4 pork loin chops with salt and pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork about 3 minutes per side. Pork should have a slight blush inside. Transfer meat to a plate and tent with foil, stand time will allow juices to redistribute.

Add another teaspoon of olive oil to the skillet.

Add 2 tablespoons chopped shallots, 3/4 cup chicken broth and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, and a dash of salt. Cook about 4 minutes, adding 1/2 cup dried tart cherries midway through. Liquid should be reduced by half.

Spoon sauce over pork chops, Garnish with sliced green onions, if desired.

