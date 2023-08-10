Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops withi Cherry Sauce

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This recipe comes from the South Dakota Pork Producers Council. It is easy to make, and really brings some elegant and delicious flavors to your dinner table.

First, season 4 pork loin chops with salt and pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork about 3 minutes per side. Pork should have a slight blush inside. Transfer meat to a plate and tent with foil, stand time will allow juices to redistribute.

Add another teaspoon of olive oil to the skillet.

Add 2 tablespoons chopped shallots, 3/4 cup chicken broth and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, and a dash of salt. Cook about 4 minutes, adding 1/2 cup dried tart cherries midway through. Liquid should be reduced by half.

Spoon sauce over pork chops, Garnish with sliced green onions, if desired.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

A new inexpensive Rhone wine is now available at Spearfish Creek Wine Bar.
Eric’s Wine Minute - Rhone Wines
6 ingredients make a delicious weeknight entree!
Cooking with Eric - In a Hurry Cheddar Cheese Chicken
Eric's Wine Minute - Oregon or California Pinot Noir
Eric’s Wine Minute - Oregon or California Pinot Noir
Gwen explains the fine points of cooking lamb chops.
Cooking with Eric - Gwendolyn Kitzan and her Superb Lamb from Kitzan Family Farms