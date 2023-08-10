Bike repair shop owner says he knows who’s riding and who’s hauling

Fast Forward Motorcycle Service garage.
Fast Forward Motorcycle Service garage.(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the influx of bikers coming for the Sturgis Rally comes a rush of bike maintenance for shops.

The owner of Fast Forward Motorcycle Service in Rapid City, Gregg Davis said he notices a steady increase in business even a month out from the Rally.

Gregg said starting in July all of his business is strictly geared toward Harley Davidson bikes that he specializes in. He goes through about a dozen bikes a day with his shop hand, Brendan Flack.

Flack said he has helped Davis since the start of this year’s Rally crowd, but typically Davis does all his work solo.

Flack said Davis is a genius when it comes to this stuff.

Davis can tell if someone rode their bike or hauled it to Sturgis.

“Nobody this time of year rides any distance without having raccoon eyes and without having some pretty dark skin. And the road is kind of hard on you, and it kind of wears it out, and I can tell when someone’s driven here in an air-conditioned pick-up or if they’ve actually ridden their motorcycle,” Davis said.

Davis says he changes his approach to maintenance and repairs around the Rally so he can optimize his time as well as the riders.

