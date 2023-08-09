Using the rally for a good cause

With so many people visiting the biggest party in South Dakota, it brings in money to small businesses, vendors, and non-profits.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - With so many people visiting the biggest party in South Dakota, it brings in money to small businesses, vendors, and non-profits.

The Sturgis Lions Club is a non-profit that attends this event annually and raises money to finance their projects throughout the year.

This rally is the number one fundraiser for them, and the money goes towards one of their main objectives.

“We focus a lot on vision, that’s one of our major goals. So, we help pay for people’s eyeglasses, we help with some eye exams for people that can’t afford that, we do some vision screening in the schools, in daycares and different things like that,” said Larry Porterfield, secretary of the Sturgis Lions Club.

For more information on the Sturgis Lions Club, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
KOTA Territory/Anheuser-Busch Harley Davidson Giveaway
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County

Latest News

The all-you-can-eat breakfast brings in more than 300 bikers every day.
Rise and shine for pancake time
Ambrose Williams on the run from Summerset Law Enforcement.
Summerset police department searching for subject
Hopkins mugshot
Status hearing for man charged with 1st degree manslaughter
15th Annual Biker Belles Women's Day celebration at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.
Biker Belles brings women together