Using the rally for a good cause

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - With so many people visiting the biggest party in South Dakota, it brings in money to small businesses, vendors, and non-profits.

The Sturgis Lions Club is a non-profit that attends this event annually and raises money to finance their projects throughout the year.

This rally is the number one fundraiser for them, and the money goes towards one of their main objectives.

“We focus a lot on vision, that’s one of our major goals. So, we help pay for people’s eyeglasses, we help with some eye exams for people that can’t afford that, we do some vision screening in the schools, in daycares and different things like that,” said Larry Porterfield, secretary of the Sturgis Lions Club.

