UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Oxford, MI., man has been identified as the person who died in the hospital Thursday night, August 3, after a one-motorcycle crash last Monday, July 31, 14 miles southeast of Custer.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Harley Davidson FLSTCI was traveling eastbound on Wildlife Loop Road. The motorcycle and its rider did not negotiate a right-hand turn. The driver became separated from the bike. Both the rider and motorcycle came to rest on the north side of the road.

The driver, Anthony Verpooten, age 65, was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Monument Health Rapid City with life-threatening injuries where he passed away from his injuries this past Thursday night, August 3.

The driver was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

