Summerset police department searching for subject

By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMERSET, S.D. (KOTA) - On August 7, 2023, a Honda Civic was pulled over by a Summerset Police Officer near I90 and Stagestop Rd. However, the driver of the vehicle fled at a high speed on Stagestop Rd and then turned northbound onto Sturgis Rd.

The pursuit was ceased due to the driver’s recklessness and disregard for the safety of others. After some time, a homeowner reported to law enforcement that the vehicle was found abandoned in the Piedmont area, and two male individuals were seen escaping from it.

Despite an extensive search by various law enforcement agencies, both individuals are still at large. The driver has been identified as Ambrose Williams, who is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and domestic violence, on a felony warrant out of North Dakota.

Williams is known to have a history of carrying weapons, so if you encounter him, please exercise caution and contact law enforcement immediately. Do not approach him. If you have any information regarding Williams’ whereabouts, please call the Summerset Police Department at (605) 721-6806. The investigation is ongoing.

