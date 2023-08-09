Rally breakfast and dinner service for a good cause

Kitchen shot
Kitchen shot(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the rally businesses serving breakfast or dinner pop up all over the Black Hills, but at the American Legion Post 311 they do things a little differently.

This section of the legion has partnered with Ups of Downs, an organization dedicated to assisting people with Down Syndrome.

Kids with the organization will assist with cleaning tables, preparing food, and having conversations with bikers attending the event.

The organizers say this is a great way to teach life skills to the kids who may not get the opportunity otherwise.

The American Legion Post 311′s breakfast and dinner has been going on for about thirty years now and continue to grow each year.

“My old heads that are still here and mentoring us young people in the process... said they initially started out 35 years ago on a George Foreman in the kitchen just to have folks come in and to meet each other and all the folks that come from out of town to enjoy our community,” said Regan McClurkin, an organizer.

The American Legion Post 311 will be serving breakfast and dinner through the rally with Ups of Downs assisting for their dinner service.

