OneHeart gears up for a new school year through a “Ready, Set, Learn” approach

Helping and healing families through transitional means
By Alena Neves
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 4-acre transformation campus in Rapid City, OneHeart is on a mission to create pathways out of poverty for those desiring to thrive and to help homeless families navigate through challenging times.

OneHeart provides secure, transitional housing, food, transportation, and other unique transformative services to help participants bounce back and get on their feet again. Julie Oberlander, Community Engagement Coordinator for OneHeart says by helping guests with temporary housing they can more effectively help them move into more permanent housing and improve their quality of life.

Gearing up for the new school year, Oberlander says, “OneHeart is hosting a “Ready, Set and Learn” back-to-school event for families currently living in the residential towers.” She says they have more than 130 people currently calling the campus their temporary “home”, and that includes 40-to-45 school-aged kids from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Also in attendance at next week’s back-to-school event will be the Mckinney-Vento liaison on hand, making sure kids are enrolled in the school program, adds Oberlander. The McKinney-Vento is a federal act that ensures kids who are not in permanent housing still have access to free, public education. Oberlander says, “Even though children at OneHeart are in a safe, stable housing situation, OneHeart is transitional housing, not permanent housing, so those kids and their families are still served by Mckinney-Vento, and we certainly appreciate Anita and her team for the additional support they provide.” The back-to-school event will also involve representatives from other partnering agencies, including Youth & Family Services, Rural America initiatives, and South Dakota Public Broadcasting with early-learning resources.

Oberlander adds they welcome community support, “So we can keep adding to the list of success stories. Just go to One Heart and click the “donate” button on the top of the page, and you too can join the movement to move people out of poverty and into a better life.”

