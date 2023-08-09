Officer involved shooting in Sturgis

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - There has been an officer-involved shooting at a convenience store, on the south side of I-90.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office and Sturgis Police Department are assisting the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation with the officer-involved shooting that occurred at 10:03 a.m. on August 9, at the intersection of Junction Avenue and Dixon Drive. This is an active investigation and there is currently no danger to the general public.

One person was injured. The officers involved were not injured.

The crime scene will be processed by the DCI, who will conduct a forensic analysis of all evidence collected, interview officers and witnesses, and review video footage from the surrounding area.

