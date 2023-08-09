Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts have made their way to Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Thousands of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are here in South Dakota, and we talked with a few of them about what makes Sturgis so special to them.

“This is my 27th year in a row and about my 33rd year of being here, and it’s just a way of life for me, I love coming here,” said Timothy Martin, rallygoer from Wisconsin.

“The riding in this country is some of the very best there is, there‘s nothing like Sturgis, South Dakota. I’ve been to plenty of rallies around the country, but nothing beats Sturgis, ever,” said Ken Anderson, rallygoer from Arizona.

“The whole Sturgis and all the towns around the rally, and you know, all the riding out here, and I’m not in New Jersey,” said Jose Martinez, rallygoer from New Jersey.

“That’s the thing about Sturgis, you can drink beer anywhere, but the riding that you can do around Sturgis, you know going into Needles Highway, out to Mount Rushmore, or Custer Memorial, all that riding is second to none in the country, I mean it’s awesome,” said Chris Litteral, rallygoer from Alabama.

“Well I’ve been riding for 20 years or something like that so, we rode out and we’re just excited to see everything, check out all the bikes, all the vendors, the area, and see someone of the nice scenery,” said Anabela Bouvery, rallygoer from New Jersey.

“Our son comes to the Sturgis rally, but his wife is having a baby, so I’m here representing him. We’ve had a really good time, and I’m glad it’s not 100 degrees out,” said Bob Hunger, rallygoer.

One rallygoer, Dwain Zich traveled here from Wisconsin, and said his first trip was memorable, but not for reasons you might expect.

“Well, that was an experience, my bike fell off the trailer, we were doing 80 miles an hour, and I got minimal damage on it, which surprised me. I’m actually riding it right now as well,” said Dwain Zich, rallygoer from Wisconsin.

Whether this is someone’s first time or 20th time, there’s always a new experience waiting for everyone at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

