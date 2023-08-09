Less sunshine with a few afternoon storms Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear this evening, but clouds will increase through the night and become mostly cloudy by morning. Temperatures will range from the 50s to the 60s for morning lows.

Mostly cloudy skies will hang out through the morning but partially break up through the afternoon - becoming partly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the Black Hills and 80s on the Wyoming and South Dakota plains.

Sunshine is back Friday with highs staying in the 80s for many. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s on Saturday, dropping into the 70s and 80s Sunday. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but the majority of us remain dry.

Monday will be back into the 80s, while Tuesday could flirt with 90°! Temperatures remain in the 80s much of next week with some 70s possible closer to the following weekend.

