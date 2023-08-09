KOTA Cares: Crisis Intervention Shelter Service addressing violence and abuse in the community

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 20,000 phone calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines every day.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we spotlight Sturgis’ Crisis Intervention Shelter Service and its mission to answer those calls and change the fate of abuse victims.

Leaving an abuser is the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence, and many survivors escape with just the clothes on their backs with nowhere to go.

Crisis Intervention Shelter Service offers survivors safe housing as they go through the difficult journey of rebuilding their lives.

“It’s important to offer these services to victims, that way they know that they have a way to leave, they have a place that is safe that they can go to so that they don’t have to stay with their abuser. If those services weren’t there, they most likely feel like they have to stay with their abuser to get their basic needs met, which can put them in a dangerous situation,” said Ashley Adams, executive director for the shelter.

Along with housing, the shelter also provides various support services such as counseling, education programs, and legal advocacy.

More than 300 adults, children, and families turn to the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service every year for help overcoming violence and abuse.

While there is a need year-round, Adams says the Sturgis Rally is a busy time for the shelter.

“During the rally, we do a lot of transportation services, a lot of victims get left behind. So, we can do hotel stays, bus tickets, taxi cabs,” added Adams.

Additionally, the shelter has a 24-hour crisis hotline for victims of domestic and sexual violence. The number is 1-800-755-8432.

One way to help support the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service during the rally is to head over to Tatum’s Lemonade Stand at on Sherman St. in Sturgis from 9. a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds made at the stand are donated to the shelter.

To donate to this week’s KOTA Cares, click the link here.

