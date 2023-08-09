A jetski or motorcycle? It’s both

By Greta Goede
Published: Aug. 9, 2023
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis might be a motorcycle rally but one rallygoer thought a jet ski was more his speed and it’s surprisingly street-legal.

The Jetped Lane Runner 5000 is back at the Rally for the fifth time.

It has been running for ten years with barely any maintenance and this is the fifth year it’s been brought to the rally.

“I bought this scooter from a friend of mine at as flee market, 75 dollars, it had been crashed and the plastics were all broken so we wanted to figure out some kind of body to put on it and a couple of days later we were riding down the railroad tracks in some off-road vehicles and we found this jet ski abandoned,” CJ Cromwell owner of the bike said. “We figured we would clean up some trash and make use of It at the same time.”

You can see Cromwell ride his Jetped at his events at the Buffalo Chip and although it can’t go in the water he says it’s still just as fun to ride.

