Grandfather charged after 7-year-old finds gun, fatally shoots self

Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child - death of a child and armed criminal action.
By Lucas Sellem, Russell Kinsaul and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A Missouri man is facing charges on accusations he left a gun in his truck that his 7-year-old grandson shot and killed himself with.

Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child - death of a child and armed criminal action, KMOV reports.

According to authorities, the shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex in Berkeley. Police say Macon, 45, was loading recording studio equipment into his truck while his 7-year-old grandson was in the back seat. He told the boy to climb into the front seat then left him in the truck for around five minutes.

Police say a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson belonging to Macon was between the driver’s seat and the center console. When Macon returned to the truck, he found his grandson shot in the head, police say.

Macon reportedly told officers he knew the gun was in the truck when he allowed his grandson inside.

It was St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office that decided to charge Macon. Bell said prosecutors in his office have to decide whether a child died because of a tragic accident or if there was carelessness and recklessness involved.

“We have to look at these cases on a case-by-case basis on whether we think the action or inaction rose to the level of a crime,” Bell said.

Shootings that wound or kill children are becoming too common in the region, Bell said. He said legislation at all levels of government can slow some of these incidents but acknowledges Jefferson City Republican lawmakers will get in the way.

“Obviously, I’m a supporter that local government should be able to have more say so,” Bell said.

Bell pointed to St. Louis City’s new gun legislation and proposals in the county council. Others say gun owners need to be more responsible.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
KOTA Territory/Anheuser-Busch Harley Davidson Giveaway
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County

Latest News

Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts have made their way to Sturgis
It shows the number of people from across U.S. coming to the motorcycle rally
An app for bikers to check into the 83rd Sturgis Rally
jetski motorcycle rides around Sturgis
A jetski or motorcycle? It’s both
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Sturgis App