Biker Belles brings women together

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 2023 marks the 15th year the Biker Belles Women’s Day makes an appearance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.

Women riders, passengers, partners and friends are all welcome to the Biker Belles meet.

Biker Belles aim to raise awareness of the role of women riders in shaping the culture and art of motorcycle riding as well as raise money for local charities.

Skills these charities teach consist of welding, pin striping, leather work and jewelry making.

One hundred percent of funds raised go to charities such as Helping with Horsepower, the Strider Foundation, the Sturgis Motorcyle Museum and Hall of Fame and the Jessi Combs Foundation.

