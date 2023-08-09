Biker Belles brings women together

2023 marks the 15th year the Biker Belles Women’s Day makes an appearance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 2023 marks the 15th year the Biker Belles Women’s Day makes an appearance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.

Women riders, passengers, partners and friends are all welcome to the Biker Belles meet.

Biker Belles aim to raise awareness of the role of women riders in shaping the culture and art of motorcycle riding as well as raise money for local charities.

Skills these charities teach consist of welding, pin striping, leather work and jewelry making.

One hundred percent of funds raised go to charities such as Helping with Horsepower, the Strider Foundation, the Sturgis Motorcyle Museum and Hall of Fame and the Jessi Combs Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
KOTA Territory/Anheuser-Busch Harley Davidson Giveaway
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County

Latest News

The all-you-can-eat breakfast brings in more than 300 bikers every day.
Rise and shine for pancake time
The Lions Club charges rallygoers five dollars to see the views from a portable staircase.
Using the rally for a good cause
Ambrose Williams on the run from Summerset Law Enforcement.
Summerset police department searching for subject
Hopkins mugshot
Status hearing for man charged with 1st degree manslaughter