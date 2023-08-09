An opportunity for non-riders to be apart of the 83rd Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Whether you’re a curious beginner or a thrill seeker ready to take on a new challenge, The Motorcycle Industry Council’s “Ride with Us” program helps non-riders learn the basic skills to operate a motorcycle.

While the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is traditionally thought of as an event for bikers, the Ride With Us intro program is all about introducing non-riders into the lifestyle and culture.

“To be able to offer this type of 30 min experience just to give people that first taste, you ask about the inspiration. I think it’s just because of my passion of wanting to share this and trying to figure out how do I let people try it,” said Motorcycle Industry Council VP of marketing expansion Cinnamon Kernes.

A motorcycle coach giving basic lessons to a first time rider (KOTA/KEVN)

From learning the basics of balance and control to navigating those exhilarating twists and turns, this program will help curious newcomers become more confident to take a motorcycle class.

“Easy pace step by step, we have them start out just letting the motorcycle pull them forward, their feet are down, walk with the bike, and as they get a little bit more speed going and they feel comfortable with it, they pick their feet up and start riding around in a circle,” said Motorcycle Coach Andria Yu.

Yu says this will provide the next generation of riders with an opportunity to discover their inspiration to join the motorcycle community.

“The number one comment that I get from them is that this was easier than what I thought it was, and their just really inspired and empowered and also feel more confident about actually going ahead and taking the class,” said Yu.

