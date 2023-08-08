Willie Nelson impersonator shows up to Rally

By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The largest event in South Dakota is happening this week.

With people from all over the country coming together for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, it’s not uncommon for you to see a familiar face.

But what if that familiar face wasn’t who you think he is but a doppelganger of a famous music artist?

This year Tom Bradshaw, who goes by Almost Willie, is an impersonator of Willie Nelson and attends the Rally every year.

Almost Willie has been an impersonator for over 35 years and had a crowd of people who were excited to see him.

“I meet people from all over the country, I give them a picture or autograph and they take it back and tell people about me, I’m almost as famous as Willie,” said Almost Willie, impersonator.

Before Tom Bradshaw became Almost Willie, he was a funeral director for 14 years. Now he tours the country and performs 90-minute shows.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
First rally weekend goes smoothly

Latest News

Rapid City teams up with Journey On for youth-focused pilot programs, aiming to enhance safety,...
Rapid City partners with Journey On for youth empowerment initiatives
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Bikes at the rally
How a rainy day can affect rally attendance
Rapid City Council approves ordinance for run-off elections in a unanimous decision, effective...
Rapid City re-enacts run-off elections