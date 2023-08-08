Summer temperatures set to return

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and storms will end by midnight and skies will become mostly clear overnight. Lows will be in the 50s for much of the area.

Warmer air returns Wednesday as highs will climb into the 80s for many on the plains. 70s are expected for those in the hills. The sun will shine bright all day long. Clouds are expected to build late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon. Highs remain in the 80s.

The sunshine is back Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Much of the area will have highs in the 80s, which is right around average for this time of year. Temperatures will warm up a bit early next week with Tuesday being the warmest day of them all. Highs are expected to flirt with 90° for much of the area.

After that the pattern favors temperatures to fall back to near or below normal for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.