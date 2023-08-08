Rapid City’s pay-what-you-can cafe expands to food truck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The doors to Fork Real Cafe in Rapid City opened in 2016. For seven years the restaurant has built a community through food and conversation, through an innovative way. The cafe is pay-what-you-can, meaning you can pay the full value of the meal, pay a discounted rate, have a donated meal, or volunteer your time at the cafe.

Founders, Rhonda and David Pearcy say this model ensures that anyone in the community is able to have a healthy meal. Recently, The South Dakota Community Foundation awarded Fork Real Cafe with $10,000. The Pearcys say they will use this money to train their staff and recruit more people to join them.

Recently Fork Real Cafe has expanded beyond its storefront, you can now find the cafe on wheels. The food truck expands Fork Real Cafe’s reach in communities.

For more information on Fork Real Cafe, check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

