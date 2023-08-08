Rapid City re-enacts run-off elections

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second phase of an ordinance that would bring back the run-off election to Rapid City passed on Monday in the city council with no opposition.

The Rapid City Council decided to unanimously approve Ordinance 6577, which would re-instate the requirement for a run-off election if none of the candidates on the ballot for the next municipal election receive a majority vote, meaning 50% plus one of the votes.

The next scheduled City election will be in June 2025.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
First rally weekend goes smoothly

Latest News

Bikes at the rally
How a rainy day can effect rally attendance
An SUV driver turns onto Sturgis' Main Street despite signs that four-wheeled vehicles are not...
Parking continues to be a Sturgis Rally problem
More than 60 contestants entered this years show.
Whose motorcycle stands out the most this year?
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel in Deadwood.
16th annual Legends Ride return to Deadwood