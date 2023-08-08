Rapid City re-enacts run-off elections
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second phase of an ordinance that would bring back the run-off election to Rapid City passed on Monday in the city council with no opposition.
The Rapid City Council decided to unanimously approve Ordinance 6577, which would re-instate the requirement for a run-off election if none of the candidates on the ballot for the next municipal election receive a majority vote, meaning 50% plus one of the votes.
The next scheduled City election will be in June 2025.
