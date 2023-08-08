Rapid City to move forward with parking lot sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a few months of hearty debate Rapid City has come up with a solution for one downtown parking lot.

The parking lot in question is adjacent to the South Dakota Stock Growers Association and Property Meld.

On Monday night, the Rapid City Council decided to grant an easement to the Stock Growers Association and transfer the parking lot to Elevate Rapid City. They will then sell it to 11 Main LLC.

The easement will ensure the South Dakota Stock Growers Association’s stairwell will not be impacted by any planned expansion.

Doris Lauing, executive director of South Dakota Stock Grower’s Association is pleased with the decision. In a statement to KOTA Territory News, she said “Stock Growers is very pleased with the decision of the city council on our behalf to preserve the building and relationship with each other.”

The CEO of Property Meld says the expansion will help realize Property Meld’s vision of a tech corridor.

” You’ve got the ability to be right between the school of mines and right downtown and you have more technology here... they’re spending money downtown they’re growing our community I think that’s what we’re mostly excited about in this project is actually getting to make that happen,” said Hespen.

Elevate Rapid City and 11 Main LLC have about two years to finalize the sale, or a new proposal will need to be made.

