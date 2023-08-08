Rapid City animal rescue celebrates finding homes for 525 cats

By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Founded in 2018, A Place for Meow Rescue has found a home for 525 cats. Tuesday is International Cat Day, the animal rescue organization encourages you to get your cats fixed to keep the feline population manageable. A Place for Meow promotes “if you feed it, you fix it,” meaning if you put food out for a stray cat it is your responsibility to fix the cat. A couple of days ago A Place for Meow fixed 60 cats from a colony near New Underwood.

Check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above to learn more about A Place for Meow and what it stands for.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
First rally weekend goes smoothly

Latest News

Founders of Fork Real Cafe, Rhonda, and David Pearcy on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Rapid City’s pay-what-you-can cafe expands to food truck
Rapid City teams up with Journey On for youth-focused pilot programs, aiming to enhance safety,...
Rapid City partners with Journey On for youth empowerment initiatives
Almost Willie has performed in more than 4,000 venues.
Willie Nelson impersonator shows up to Rally
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST