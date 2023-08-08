Rapid City animal rescue celebrates finding homes for 525 cats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Founded in 2018, A Place for Meow Rescue has found a home for 525 cats. Tuesday is International Cat Day, the animal rescue organization encourages you to get your cats fixed to keep the feline population manageable. A Place for Meow promotes “if you feed it, you fix it,” meaning if you put food out for a stray cat it is your responsibility to fix the cat. A couple of days ago A Place for Meow fixed 60 cats from a colony near New Underwood.

Check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above to learn more about A Place for Meow and what it stands for.

