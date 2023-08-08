The Monument prepares for a visit from the former president

Former President Donald Trump is returning to the Black Hills for the first time since 2020, and the Monument is preparing for his arrival.
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The South Dakota GOP originally contacted The Monument to rent space for a fundraiser dinner. The event changed from a dinner to a rally when Governor Kristi Noem and Trump both stated they would be attending. The Monument is working with the secret service as well as local law enforcement to set up a safety plan for the former president.

” Now we’re setting it up, looking for what their security needs are, and all that. There’s usually a little bit extra with things like that. We’ve done past presidents, we’ve done prime ministers here, so were working with them on their program for that kind of a thing,” said Craig Baltzer, executive director of The Monument.

The South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders Rally will be held Friday, September 8th, in The Monument’s Ice Arena. The arena can hold up to 6,500 people, and tickets are already sold out.

