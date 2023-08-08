Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges

Krystal Rencountre, S.T.E.P.S. director, was charged with possession of a controlled drug or substance, and distribution or manufacture of a controlled drug.
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Journey On’s S.T.E.P.S. director was arrested yesterday, August 6, and is currently being held on two felony charges.

Krystal Rencountre is charged with possession of a controlled drug or substance, and distribution or manufacture of a controlled drug or substance.

The possession charge is a Class 5 felony and carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. The distribution charge is a Class 3 felony and carries up to 15 years in prison.

Journey On is an organization that works with the Rapid City Police Department to support individuals experiencing trauma due to homelessness or suicide loss, according to Journey On’s mission statement.

We received statements from both the police department and Journey On.

Community Relations Specialist, Brendyn Medina with the RCPD, said, “With regard to how this arrest will affect the RCPD’s relationship with her employer, it won’t. She is being held accountable through the criminal justice system, and we have full faith that her employer will exercise good discretion in how to appropriately handle the situation as a personnel matter.”

Journey On’s Executive Director Bridget Marshall stated “Journey On firmly believes all people are innocent until proven guilty. However, given the seriousness of the alleged crime, and the work performed by Journey On employees, we have terminated their (Rencountre) employment with our agency. Journey On currently employs 25 individuals and operates three outreach programs. Our staff remains fully invested in accomplishing our mission through these outreach programs, and our operations will not be affected by this unfortunate incident.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting
Bikes at 83rd Sturgis Rally.
Bikers won’t let nature rain on their parade
Clumps of cat fur found in Linda Eddy's yard in Cleghorn Canyon.
People living in Cleghorn Canyon are losing their animals to a mountain lion

Latest News

More than 60 contestants entered this years show.
Whose motorcycle stands out the most this year?
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel in Deadwood.
16th annual Legends Ride return to Deadwood
Dr. Smoot and a volunteer at his booth at Custom Cycles in Deadwood.
It takes less than five minutes to save a life
American Rock Band, Styx. Photo taken by Rick Diamond.
American rock band returns to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally