Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Journey On’s S.T.E.P.S. director was arrested yesterday, August 6, and is currently being held on two felony charges.

Krystal Rencountre is charged with possession of a controlled drug or substance, and distribution or manufacture of a controlled drug or substance.

The possession charge is a Class 5 felony and carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. The distribution charge is a Class 3 felony and carries up to 15 years in prison.

Journey On is an organization that works with the Rapid City Police Department to support individuals experiencing trauma due to homelessness or suicide loss, according to Journey On’s mission statement.

We received statements from both the police department and Journey On.

Community Relations Specialist, Brendyn Medina with the RCPD, said, “With regard to how this arrest will affect the RCPD’s relationship with her employer, it won’t. She is being held accountable through the criminal justice system, and we have full faith that her employer will exercise good discretion in how to appropriately handle the situation as a personnel matter.”

Journey On’s Executive Director Bridget Marshall stated “Journey On firmly believes all people are innocent until proven guilty. However, given the seriousness of the alleged crime, and the work performed by Journey On employees, we have terminated their (Rencountre) employment with our agency. Journey On currently employs 25 individuals and operates three outreach programs. Our staff remains fully invested in accomplishing our mission through these outreach programs, and our operations will not be affected by this unfortunate incident.”

