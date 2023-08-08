It takes less than five minutes to save a life

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2021, a trauma surgeon from the Surgical Institute of South Dakota, Dustin Smoot, MD said he spent 90 minutes controlling his own bleeding after an accident on his motorcycle.

Now he makes sure others know how to survive in the same situation.

“People think they need 15 years of experience like myself to do something as simple as stop the bleeding, we can have the best trauma surgeons in the world, we can have the best hospitals in the world, but the number one reason, preventative reason people die after trauma, is hemorrhage,” Smoot said.

The five T’s Smoot teaches are two inches above the wound, tight, twist, tuck, and time.

Dr. Smoot will be at Custom Cycles in Deadwood all week giving lessons and passing out emergency kits.

Click here for more information on how to stop the bleed.

