Former Journey On employee makes first court appearance
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The former S.T.E.P.S director for Journey On made her first appearance in court today after being arrested over the weekend.
34-year-old Krystal Rencountre is charged with possession of a controlled drug or substance, and distribution or manufacture of a controlled drug or substance after allegedly being found with several grams of cocaine.
Rencountre is being held on a $5,000 cash bond and if found guilty she faces up to 20 years in prison.
