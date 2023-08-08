Former Journey On employee makes first court appearance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The former S.T.E.P.S director for Journey On made her first appearance in court today after being arrested over the weekend.

34-year-old Krystal Rencountre is charged with possession of a controlled drug or substance, and distribution or manufacture of a controlled drug or substance after allegedly being found with several grams of cocaine.

Rencountre is being held on a $5,000 cash bond and if found guilty she faces up to 20 years in prison.

