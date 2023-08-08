Chance of thunderstorms this afternoon; warmer and drier the rest of the week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy skies can be expected today with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms could become strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats, mainly in southwest South Dakota. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the 70s for many and some 80s on the South Dakota plains.

Plenty of sunshine will be in place Wednesday. We will finally return to the 80s. Thursday will be a little warmer with highs in the 80s for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy with isolated storms possible during the afternoon hours, especially in northwest South Dakota.

Sunshine returns Friday with temperatures remaining in the 80s. Weekend sunshine is expected for much of the area with temperatures in the 80s. Early next week, highs will warm up into the upper 80s with some spots reaching the 90s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
First rally weekend goes smoothly

Latest News

Isolated afternoon storms Tuesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler than normal start to the week, but warmer toward week’s end.
Temperatures will remain cool and in the 50s this evening as the low-pressure system that has...
Showers will come to an end and mild temperatures will return
graphic
Soggy Saturday, but drier weather expected Sunday