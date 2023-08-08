American rock band returns to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - A band that’s been performing for more than 40 years is making its way back to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday, August 8.

American rock band Styx will perform at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as part of their 100-show tour, where they will perform 100 shows this year. The band, which formed in 1972, will be playing music from their newest album ‘Crash of the Crown,’ which went to number one on the Billboard Rock Album Chart.

”We’ve played Sturgis a few times now, I think three times at least. It’s an exciting event, it’s a wild event, and it’s unlike any other show that we do anywhere on planet Earth. It’s a unique occasion where people just celebrate their way of life, and Styx music happens to fit right into that,” said Lawrence Gowan, keyboardist and vocalist for Styx.

Styx focuses on keeping their classic rock sound, using the same instruments that they used back in the 1970′s. Gowan said he is excited for not only the rest of their tour but also the band’s Sturgis Rally performance, saying their music appeals to people of all ages.

“Now, our music appeals to people of all ages, because the audiences of our shows seem to be from 18 to 80. It’s amazing how wide an age range we seem to appeal to,” Gowan continued.

The band is still under COVID restrictions, but Gowan hopes that will change soon so the band will be able to go back on world tours.

“We really love what we do, it really comes down to that. We never tire of it, we need it, its part of our life force,” said Gowan.

The band performs at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Tuesday, August 8, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.