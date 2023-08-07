UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chesterfield, VA. man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday, August 2 in a one-motorcycle crash three miles west of Rapid City.

Based on early crash reports, a Harley Davidson motorcycle from 2007 was headed in the westbound direction at mile marker 54 on I-90.

A 68-year-old man driving a Harley Davidson failed to stay in his lane and ended up in the grass median. The driver and the motorcycle were separated.

The driver, Robert Balsley, age 68, was taken by ambulance to Monument Health with life-threatening injuries where he later passed. He was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

