Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rainy start to the rally has caused people to go from two wheels to four.

According to Saturday’s daily briefing, rally officials say more people are arriving in vehicles versus motorcycles, and law enforcement officials say the rain is causing more people to drive cautiously, and officially there have been two fatalities.

”You know, the rain has calmed people down a little bit were there not on the road as much, as far as speed as well, it kind of slows people down, A lot of people seem to be indoors the majority of the time, because of the heavy rain; we assume that’s going to change over the next few days,” said Meade County Sheriff Pat West

There have been 60 DUIs reported, and as the rally continues, there’ll be more updated information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting
Clumps of cat fur found in Linda Eddy's yard in Cleghorn Canyon.
People living in Cleghorn Canyon are losing their animals to a mountain lion
Bikes at 83rd Sturgis Rally.
Bikers won’t let nature rain on their parade

Latest News

First rally weekend goes smoothly
Indigenous-led motorcycle event raises awareness and funds for Missing and Murdered Indigenous...
Sturgis Motorcycle ride for a good cause
New 23rd Adjutant General assumes command, pledges to lead South Dakota National Guard with...
New 23rd Adjutant General assumes command, vows to lead South Dakota National Guard
The photo was captured at the community center in Sturgis
The annual Sturgis mayor’s ride was canceled