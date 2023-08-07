Isolated afternoon storms Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies become mostly clear overnight and temperatures will be cool to start off the day Tuesday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s for many.

Partly cloudy skies continue Tuesday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms could become strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the 70s for many and some 80s on the South Dakota plains.

Plenty of sunshine will be in place Wednesday. We will finally return to the 80s. Thursday will be a little warmer with highs in the 80s for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy with isolated storms possible during the afternoon hours.

Sunshine returns Friday with temperatures remining in the 80s. Weekend sunshine is expected for much of the area with temperatures in the 80s. Early next week, highs will warm up into the upper 80s with some spots reaching the 90s on Tuesday.

