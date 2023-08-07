Hydrant parties in the park to conclude at lacroix park

Hosted by City Parks & Rec staff; Fire, Police, Library personnel participating
(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final in a series of three ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ will be held Friday, August 11 from 1-3 p.m. at LaCroix Park, 3820 Odde Drive.

Don’t miss out on the hydrant parties hosted by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department. Water, games, and fun are guaranteed, with staff from the Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City Police Department, and Rapid City Public Library joining in on the festivities.

“We look to wrap up this summer’s hydrant parties on a high note,” said Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Lindsey Myers. “We encourage kids to come out and bring their squirt guns and other water toys from home and plan on getting wet and having fun. It promises to be a blast. With school just weeks away from starting, this is a great way to wrap up the summer. These hydrant parties have been a great way to cool off.”

Myers said the plan includes fire department staff turning on the fire truck hoses to get participants wet. The hydrant party will be held in the northeast section of the LaCroix Park parking lot and grass section at 3820 Odde Drive.

This summer, there have been three scheduled ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’. Unfortunately, the June event was postponed twice due to weather and was eventually held at Robbinsdale Park. The second party took place a few weeks ago at College Park.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Check for updates on Rapid City Parks and Recreation Facebook.

Check out the last party below:

The RCFD used a life-saving tool to cool off and bring the community together.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting
Bikes at 83rd Sturgis Rally.
Bikers won’t let nature rain on their parade
Clumps of cat fur found in Linda Eddy's yard in Cleghorn Canyon.
People living in Cleghorn Canyon are losing their animals to a mountain lion

Latest News

During the Sturgis Rally clean up crews collect nearly 30 tons of garbage ever night.
When the party ends, the clean up begins
First rally weekend goes smoothly
Indigenous-led motorcycle event raises awareness and funds for Missing and Murdered Indigenous...
Sturgis Motorcycle ride for a good cause
New 23rd Adjutant General assumes command, pledges to lead South Dakota National Guard with...
New 23rd Adjutant General assumes command, vows to lead South Dakota National Guard