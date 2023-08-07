First rally weekend goes smoothly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the first weekend of the rally comes to a close we have some numbers on how many crashes, tickets, or citations were issued for the opening weekend.

The first few days of the Rally went by relatively smoothly despite the rain with only one accident so far involving a serious injury and two more without.

Additionally, Sturgis Police Department found that citations and arrests are slightly lower than last year at this time.

Highway Patrol Captain Casey Collins speculates that the rain is a contributing factor to accidents because fewer bikes were out.

Collins also has some advice for drivers and riders in the area while the rally is ongoing.

“The big thing is just pay attention, you know motorcycles are a little harder to see than our traditional vehicle so pay attention slow down, and obviously don’t be distracted. Then just our basic tips if you are on a motorcycle we ask you to wear the appropriate safety gear and make sure you’re wearing a helmet,” said Collins.

Collins says with the weather getting clearer it is likely that the roads will be even more congested. He asks drivers and riders to be patient when traveling around town.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.