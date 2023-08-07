First rally weekend goes smoothly

Sturgis Rally's first weekend ends with minimal accidents, fewer citations & arrests; safety measures urged amid rain & crowded roads.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the first weekend of the rally comes to a close we have some numbers on how many crashes, tickets, or citations were issued for the opening weekend.

The first few days of the Rally went by relatively smoothly despite the rain with only one accident so far involving a serious injury and two more without.

Additionally, Sturgis Police Department found that citations and arrests are slightly lower than last year at this time.

Highway Patrol Captain Casey Collins speculates that the rain is a contributing factor to accidents because fewer bikes were out.

Collins also has some advice for drivers and riders in the area while the rally is ongoing.

“The big thing is just pay attention, you know motorcycles are a little harder to see than our traditional vehicle so pay attention slow down, and obviously don’t be distracted. Then just our basic tips if you are on a motorcycle we ask you to wear the appropriate safety gear and make sure you’re wearing a helmet,” said Collins.

Collins says with the weather getting clearer it is likely that the roads will be even more congested. He asks drivers and riders to be patient when traveling around town.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting
Clumps of cat fur found in Linda Eddy's yard in Cleghorn Canyon.
People living in Cleghorn Canyon are losing their animals to a mountain lion
Bikes at 83rd Sturgis Rally.
Bikers won’t let nature rain on their parade

Latest News

Indigenous-led motorcycle event raises awareness and funds for Missing and Murdered Indigenous...
Sturgis Motorcycle ride for a good cause
New 23rd Adjutant General assumes command, pledges to lead South Dakota National Guard with...
New 23rd Adjutant General assumes command, vows to lead South Dakota National Guard
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
The photo was captured at the community center in Sturgis
The annual Sturgis mayor’s ride was canceled