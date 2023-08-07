Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts

BOULDER, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado couple had a memorable wedding between heavy rains during their vows and a bear crashing their reception for the dessert bar.

Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez are high school sweethearts who met in biotech class when they did a group project together. They thought about getting married at the courthouse without telling their parents at 18 but decided to wait.

The couple tied the knot July 31 in the mountains on the outskirts of Boulder.

“I think the reason we actually chose that spot was because it was so entrenched in nature,” Brandon Martinez said.

And boy, did Mother Nature show up for their wedding.

It started with heavy rain that came pouring down when the couple were about to say their vows.

“So, by the time it started pouring rain on us in the middle of the ceremony, us and all of our guests were soaking wet. But it was awesome. It was totally awesome,” Cailyn McRossie-Martinez said.

But the night wasn’t over yet.

Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a bear.

“It’s not too often you go in to your dessert table and see a bear crashing it and eating all of it,” Brandon Martinez said.

“And I was like, ‘Of course. Of course, this is happening. You know, a monsoon to go with the bear. I mean, it just makes perfect sense, the perfect Colorado wedding,’” Cailyn McRossie-Martinez said.

The couple say the bear ate their lemon bars and cannoli, the latter being the dessert they were most looking forward to. After the bear helped itself, staff security shooed it off, and no one was hurt.

“Just kind of how this day ended up playing out, you know, there’s just a bear on top of the table. Just kind of the next thing that happened,” Brandon Martinez said.

“This takes the cake. Literally, this takes the cake,” Cailyn McRossie-Martinez said.

The couple say while there were some stumbles at the wedding, there were plenty of good moments, too, especially their first dance together as husband and wife. They consider this experience “an important lesson in marriage,” reminding them to be flexible.

“Life doesn’t always go to plan, but it’s how you get through it together,” Cailyn McRossie-Martinez said.

