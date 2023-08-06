Rapid City garden club to receive city’s sustainability committee award

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the Rapid City Garden Club will receive the 2023 Sustainability Award from the City’s Sustainability Committee. This award recognizes the Garden Club’s more than 75 years of work and contributions towards improving the quality of life for Rapid City residents. Mayor Jason Salamun will be present to join the Sustainability Committee in presenting the award to Garden Club President Connie Hobbs and members of the organization.

The Rapid City Garden Club has a long history of promoting community beautification, educating the community about gardens and gardening, and plant education. They currently maintain three community gardens in Rapid City: Memory Lane, which is located behind Monument Health’s Behavioral Health facility, the Educational Garden behind the Canyon Lake Activity Center, and the Butterfly Garden at Canyon Lake Park.

Additionally, the Club has donated park benches to the City’s bike path and other local and state organizations.

The presentation of the Sustainability Award is scheduled as one of the first items on the agenda for Monday’s Council meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. This award is given to businesses, organizations, or individuals that contribute to the social, environmental, and economic stability of the community.

For more information, please contact Alan Anderson, committee chair, at 605-391-2819.

