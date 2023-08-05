UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting

(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are no longer seeking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Lyle Blue Legs III, the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old boy on E. Signal Drive in May of this year. The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation’s tribal law enforcement located him on August 3.

RCPD is in the process of working through the appropriate channels of the juvenile justice system to ensure he is held accountable for his role in the shooting. As a result of the assistance of the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety, Blue Legs was located by the RCPD.

