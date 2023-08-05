Motorcycle ride in Deadwood for a good cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This rescue service doesn’t stray away from trying to support one of the most controversial dog breeds out there, pit bulls. Shorty’s Rescue focuses on pit bulls specifically and holds regular events in Deadwood.

They have a rally-themed event coming up on August 6th which will support their cause of rescuing more of, what they say, are a misunderstood breed.

On Sunday, Shorty’s Rescue will be hosting an event nicknamed the “shortest motorcycle ride of the Rally.” This event will feature a one-mile ride that passes through Deadwood as well as other events like a silent auction.

All proceeds from this event are going toward helping pit bulls. Shorty Rossie, the owner of Shorty’s Rescue says he does events like this because he can relate to being judged for things out of his control.

“They’re misunderstood and me being a little person, I understand the same thing because you average-height people misjudge us not knowing that we’re not circus freaks but we’re business people, doctors, lawyers. So I kind of have that bond,” said Rossie.

Those interested in joining Sunday's ride or supporting Shorty's Rescue can find more information

