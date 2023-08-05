“House the Veterans” chance to win a free stay for the next 3 Rallies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - House the Veterans have popped up in Sturgis, and operations manager, Ed Harshbarger said it is here to stay.

The mini rustic cabin seen on Main Street is in the works. Harshbarger said he welcomes anyone to come by and check out the amenities.

Primarily the home will serve to house veterans, but with the start of the rally, a chance to win a stay in the home for the next 3 rallies is up for raffle.

Additionally, for a $19,000 tax-deductible donation you can secure a 2-week stay during the next 6 Sturgis Rally’s in a Rustic Tent/Cabin.

Any donations made will directly support Veterans by providing them and their families with housing during their medical treatments at the VA Medical Centers.

