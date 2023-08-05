Harrisburg eliminates Post 22 at Central Plains Regional

Tigers win 4-3
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 5, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 baseball team came up just short at the Central Plains Regional on Friday falling to Harrisburg 4-3. It marked the second straight one run loss at the tourney for the Hardhats as they fell to Fargo 2-1 on Thursday. The loss ends Post 22′s season as the team finishes up with a 48-25 record. Harrisburg will face Lincoln, NE Saturday at 3:30, needing a win to stay alive in the tournament.

