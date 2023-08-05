Bikers won’t let nature rain on their parade

By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thousands of rally-goers jammed Sturgis Main Street to watch the opening ceremonies of the 83rd motorcycle rally.

The parade for the 83rd Sturgis Rally got off to a slow start because of the slick conditions and a few riders didn’t abide by the rules.

Police asked that no one park on Main Street prior to the street line-up, but a few bikers will be making a visit to the impound.

