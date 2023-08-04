Soggy Saturday, but drier weather expected Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be a soggy start to the weekend with showers likely for much of Saturday. A few storms are possible through the day as well. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for many. Wind gusts up to 40 mph or higher are likely through the day, too.

The storm system pulls away Saturday night and takes much of the moisture away. While Sunday is shaping up to be mostly dry, there are a few showers or storms possible around the Black Hills and into northeast Wyoming. It will be a little warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s for many.

Isolated storm chances continue into Tuesday with highs in the 70s for many. Temperatures will get closer to 80° towards the end of the week with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.