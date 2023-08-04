People living in Cleghorn Canyon are losing their animals to a mountain lion

A woman found clumps of her cat's fur in her yard and has been missing another cat for a week.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People living in Cleghorn Canyon are used to wildlife but recently they say some wildlife has been a little too close to home.

They say animals have been taken from yards and they’re blaming a mountain lion. Game Fish and Parks communication manager agrees and said mountain lions are common in this particular area.

GFP responded to a report of a deer killed by a mountain lion in the Canyon on Aug. 1 that afternoon.

A woman living in Cleghorn Canyon, Linda Eddy said her cats went missing, and she found fur trails and broken garden lights in her yard.

“I really want the community of Cleghorn to be aware that they’re there. They have gotten three of my neighbor’s chickens as well. A lot of us are animal people, and we let our animals out early morning,” Eddy said.

People who observe a mountain lion are asked to please report the sighting to their local GFP office or conservation officer.

